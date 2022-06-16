Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Oxford United

Quiz: Can you remember how much Oxford United paid for these 22 summer signings?

The summer transfer market is finally here, and with it comes the opportunity for Oxford United to strengthen ahead of next campaign.

The U’s fell just short of a League One play-off place in 2021/22, finishing the campaign sitting eighth in the league standings.

That will have been a disappointment for Karl Robinson, but no doubt the 41-year-old is already working hard on bringing in new players and strengthening his side ahead of the new season.

With that being said, why not put your Oxford United transfer knowledge to the test in our new quiz below.

See if you can remember what Oxford paid for these signings, as per Transfermarkt, and score full marks.

Can you remember how much Oxford United paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22

CONNAL TRUEMAN


