Quiz: Can you remember how much Ipswich Town paid for these 22 summer signings?

Ipswich Town finished 11th in the League One table last season.

Kieran McKenna will be hoping to be more competitive at the top of the division in the next 12 months as he prepares for his first full campaign in charge of the Tractor Boys.

The Portman Road faithful ended the season on a positive note with a final day win over Charlton Athletic which finished 4-0.

Going into the summer transfer window, test your knowledge of the club’s history in the market…

1 of 22 Cameron Burgess? £692K £792K £892K £992K