Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Brentford’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

It’s probably fair to say that Ivan Toney has been an incredible signing for Brentford.

Having already gone well past the 20-goal mark for this season, the summer signing looks well set to be the club’s, and potentially the Championship’s, top scorer this season.

But do you remember successful some of Toney’s most recent predecessors have been in front of goal for Brentford?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of each of Brentford’s top scorer in the last 15 seasons, and all you have to do, is correctly say how many league goals that player scored in that particular campaign.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 How many league goals did Ollie Watkins score for Brentford in 2019/20? 25 26 27 28