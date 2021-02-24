Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Stoke City’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

Published

8 mins ago

on

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City side will be seeking to make up ground on the Championship play-off places over the next few weeks after the Potters recorded two wins on the spin against Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town respectively. 

Here, we have devised a quiz all about some of the club’s best goalscorers from recent years gone by.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 15

Who was Stoke's top scorer during the 19/20 season?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Stoke City’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: