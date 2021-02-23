Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Sheffield Wednesday’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

Sheffield Wednesday will no doubt be desperate to go on a positive run of form over the next few weeks after the Owls slipped further into the relegation zone after losing at home to Birmingham City on Saturday.

Here, we have devised a quiz made up of 15 questions on some of the club’s best goalscorers of years gone by.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 15 Who was Wednesday's top scorer during the 19/20 season? Callum Paterson Jordan Rhodes Adam Reach Steven Fletcher