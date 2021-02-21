Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of QPR’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

Like a lot of Championship teams, Queens Park Rangers have been searching for that free-scoring striker that will help them return to the promised land of the Premier League.

The R’s haven’t had a prolific scorer since Charlie Austin’s first spell at Loftus Road between 2013 and 2016 – so it’s just as well that he’s returned to the club for the rest of the season.

What do you know about QPR’s top scorers from seasons gone by though? Take our new quiz to see if you can figure out how many goals the likes of Ebere Eze, Austin and Marc Nygaard scored in their goal-getting campaigns.

1 of 15 Ebere Eze - 2019/20? 12 13 14 15