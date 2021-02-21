Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Preston North End’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

Preston North End have been looking for their ’20-goal a season striker’ for years now, and it’s still eluding them to this very day.

The Lilywhites have had many decent scorers over the years – some have left for good money like David Nugent, Jordan Hugill and Callum Robinson – but none have taken them to the top level that is the Premier League.

Can you work out how many goals a season Preston’s top scorers have netted though? Take our quiz and let us know how you do!

Daniel Johnson - 2019/20?


