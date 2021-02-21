Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Huddersfield Town’s last 15 top goal scorers scored?

Huddersfield Town have managed to give themselves some much-needed breathing room at the bottom end of the Championship with their win against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Terrier’s had seen their form fall away over the last few weeks and that had seen their cushion to the relegation zone gradually get cut away.

Carlos Corberan’s side managed to re-find their scoring form in the 4-1 win against Swansea and they will need to find more of those types of performances from Duane Holmes in the next few weeks.

Over the recent campaigns, Huddersfield have had a number of reliable scorers, here we test your knowledge on their last 15 top goalscorers and see if you can remember how many goals they scored that season.

