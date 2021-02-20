Derby County
Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Derby County’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?
Goals have certainly been a problem for Derby County this season.
The Rams are one of the lowest-scoring sides in the division, and that is something that will need to change if they look to escape the relegation battle.
Colin Kazim-Richards is Derby’s leading goalscorer this season with six goals to his name, but how many league goals did their last 15 top goalscorers get?
Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks…