Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Derby County’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

Published

14 mins ago

on

Goals have certainly been a problem for Derby County this season.

The Rams are one of the lowest-scoring sides in the division, and that is something that will need to change if they look to escape the relegation battle.

Colin Kazim-Richards is Derby’s leading goalscorer this season with six goals to his name, but how many league goals did their last 15 top goalscorers get?

Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks…

1 of 15

Martyn Waghorn - 2019/20?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Derby County’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: