Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Crewe Alexandra’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

Crewe Alexandra have made a strong start to life in League One on the back of their promotion last term.

David Artell’s side are 14th in the table as things stand and look on course to extend their stay in the third tier beyond just one season.

Their backline hasn’t always been the most solid but they’ve not been short of goals – scoring 37 times in their 29 games so far.

Our focus today is all about Crewe top-goalscorers of the past, can you remember how many each of them bagged in the league in the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 1. Chris Porter in 2019/20? 12 13 14 15