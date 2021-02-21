Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Cardiff City’s last 15 top goal scorers scored?

Cardiff City have enjoyed a real renaissance in their efforts to try and secure a top-six finish this season in the Championship following Mick McCarthy’s arrival.

There has been a reliance on Kieffer Moore to score the goals in the final third so far this term, and the forward has managed to find a renewed run of form over the last few weeks. The Wales international’s goals could prove to be the key between them reaching the play-offs or not come to the end of the campaign.

Over the last few seasons, Cardiff have had many reliable scorers, here we test your knowledge on the Bluebird’s last 15 top scorers and see if you can remember how many goals they scored in those campaigns.

1 of 15 How many goals did Lee Tomlin score for Cardiff last season? 5 9 7 8