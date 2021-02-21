Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Bristol City’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

Bristol City have been blessed with some pretty prolific goalscorers over years – especially since their return to the Championship in 2015.

The Robins got their hands on Tammy Abraham before he became an England international and the likes of Jonathan Kodjia, Bobby Reid and Famara Diedhiou have all banged in goals at Ashton Gate in the last few years.

Do you know how many league goals they scored though in their top scorer seasons? Take our quiz to see how good your Bristol City knowledge is!

1 of 15 Famara Diedhiou - 2019/20? 11 12 13 14