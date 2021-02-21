Quiz: Can you remember how many league goals each of Barnsley’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

In Barnsley’s recent history they’ve stumbled upon some very prolific goalscorers.

The likes of Sam Winnall and Kieffer Moore have both banged the goals in at Oakwell, and Cauley Woodrow is hoping to be that man for the next few years.

Woodrow has already finished a season as top scorer for the Tykes, but can you tell us how many he and other league top scorers for Barnsley scored in their respective leading seasons? Take our new quiz to test your Tykes knowledge!

1 of 15 Cauley Woodrow - 2019/20? 12 13 14 15