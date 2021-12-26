Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Crewe Alexandra

Quiz: Can you remember Crewe Alexandra’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

Published

5 mins ago

on

After a torrid year, Crewe Alexandra fans will be glad to welcome 2022 in their wish for a better future for the club.

Currently, they are right down at the bottom of the table in 24th, currently seven points adrift of safety and with no hope of getting out of the drop zone by the end of the calendar year.

Considering this, it’s probably better for fans of this afternoon’s home side to look back at the past, and we can help this as we quiz you on the Railwaymen’s previous Boxing Day results.

Can you get 16/16? Give it a go and let us know how you do on our social media channels!

1 of 16

2020: Crewe Alexandra vs Fleetwood Town


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who graduated from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer with a degree in Journalism and Media Production. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you remember Crewe Alexandra’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: