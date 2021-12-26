It has been a frustrating Christmas period for Coventry City with Mark Robins’ men not playing a game since December 11.

The Sky Blues saw a home game with Stoke City postponed last week after a Covid outbreak in the Potters’ squad, and the same has happened with the Bluebirds which saw today’s fixture called off last week.

So, it will be frustrating for fans to watch the other Boxing Day games take place, as this is a standout day in the English football calendar.

But, how much do you know about Coventry’s record on Boxing Day? Check out our quiz and see if you can remember the last 16 results for the Sky Blues on this day. Good luck!

Quiz: Can you remember Coventry City’s last 16 Boxing day results?

1 of 16 Coventry hosted Sheffield United on Boxing Day 2004. What was the score? 1-1 2-1 win 2-1 loss 1-0 loss