Quiz: Can you remember Charlton Athletic’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

It’s been an up and down year for Charlton Athletic but supporters were given an early Christmas present this month when Johnnie Jackson was appointed as permanent boss.

The long-time Addicks servant had turned their season around since being named interim manager following Nigel Adkins sacking and was certainly deserving of getting the job full time.

It’s Boxing Day and our quiz is all about how Charlton have fared on this day over the years!

Can you remember Charlton Athletic’s last 16 Boxing Day results?

1 of 16 1. 2020 v Plymouth 0-0 D 1-1 D 2-2 D 3-3 D