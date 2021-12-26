Cardiff have been plying their trade in the Championship for quite some time now, although they have been known for a little sojourn into the Premier League here and there.

Across the seasons in the various divisions, the Bluebirds have often had some tricky matches on Boxing Day. In fact, a look at their record on that day shows not many three points picked up and instead, there have been a lot of points dropped.

The club and Steve Morison will certainly be hoping for the win this time around. They have picked up the win before on Boxing Day but the club will be even more eager to get the three points this time around as they look to push up the table in the second half of the campaign.

If you think you know Cardiff and their match results on Boxing Day, then have a go down below and see how much you truly know about the Bluebirds and their Boxing Day games.

Quiz: Can you remember Cardiff City’s last 16 Boxing day results?

1 of 16 1) Who beat the Bluebirds 3-2 in last season's Boxing Day game? Brentford Leeds Norwich Stoke