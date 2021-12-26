Blackburn Rovers have faced a variety of teams on Boxing Day since the turn of the century.

From going toe to toe with Liverpool in the Premier League to facing Rochdale in the third-tier of English football in 2017, Rovers have always tried to provide their supporters with some cheer after Christmas.

Set to head to the MKM Stadium today, Tony Mowbray’s side will be determined to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to eight games in their meeting with Hull City.

Ahead of this showdown, we have created a quiz in which you will have to remember the outcome of Blackburn’s last 16 Boxing Day fixtures.

Can you get full marks?

Test out your Blackburn knowledge now!

Quiz: Can you remember Blackburn Rovers' last 16 Boxing day results?

1 of 16 What was the outcome of Blackburn's Boxing Day clash with Sheffield Wednesday last year? 1-0 (Blackburn win) 0-1 (Sheff Wed win) 1-1 2-2