Christmas Day is fast approaching, meaning that the highly anticipated Boxing Day fixtures are just around the corner too.

This year, Birmingham City perhaps face the most difficult test of them all next Sunday, with a visit to Fulham.

Birmingham have been involved in some quite eventful Boxing Day clashes over the last few years, so we thought we would devise a quiz that tests you on your Birmingham City knowledge on the day after Christmas.

Can you score 100%? Don’t forget to share your scores on social media…

Quiz: Can you remember Birmingham City’s last 16 Boxing day results?

1 of 16 Nottingham Forest (a) - 20/21? 1-0 W 1-0 L 0-0 1-1