Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Barnsley

Quiz: Can you remember Barnsley’s last 16 Boxing day results?

Published

3 mins ago

on

The Boxing Day football fixtures are some of the most highly-anticipated games of the whole season – you cannot beat a bit of football following Christmas Day!

This year, Barnsley – who sit second from bottom in the Championship – were supposed to welcome Stoke City to Oakwell on December 26 with Poya Asbaghi searching for his first win as Tykes boss, but due to COVID-19 sweeping through the Tykes squad it’s no longer possible.

Do you know what results the club have picked up on the last 16 times they’ve played on Boxing Day though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can get full marks!

Quiz: Can you remember Barnsley’s last 16 Boxing day results?

1 of 16

2020/21 - Huddersfield (H)


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you remember Barnsley’s last 16 Boxing day results?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: