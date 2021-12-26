AFC Bournemouth will be seeking to pick up yet another positive result on the 27th December this year as they prepare to take on Queens Park Rangers at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Here, we have devised a 16 question quiz all about the club’s previous results on Boxing Day as we put your knowledge of the club to the ultimate test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know on social media what you score overall by tweeting @FootballLeagueW on Twitter!

Quiz: Can you remember AFC Bournemouth's last 16 Boxing day results?

1 of 16 What was Bournemouth's Boxing Day result in 2019? 1-0 1-1 2-1 2-2