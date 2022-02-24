Wigan Athletic are currently on course to secure their place back in the second tier of English football at the second time of asking.

This would be an exceptional difficulty considering they fell into administration back in 2020, building well ever since with Leam Richardson at the helm.

Many of the following 24 ex-Latics players played with the Greater Manchester side when they were last in the Championship – and we’re asking you which club they ply their trade for now.

Can you get all 24 questions correct? Give it a go, test yourself against your mates and see how you compare!

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Wigan Athletic players play for now?

1 of 24 Michael Jacobs? Fulham Luton Town Millwall Portsmouth