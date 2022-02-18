Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Preston North End

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Preston North End players play for now?

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Preston North End have seen a lot of incomings and outgoings at Deepdale in recent years as they have pushed themselves towards the promotion conversation in the Championship.

North End will be as optimistic as ever after their impressive start to life under Ryan Lowe and will be identifying targets for the summer transfer window.

Here, we have put together a 24 question quiz to see if you know where these 24 former Lilywhites are currently applying their trade, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Preston North End players play for now?

1 of 24

Tom Clarke


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Preston North End players play for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: