Oxford United have had plenty of players over the years but can you remember where the following 24 have ended up playing since leaving the club?

In this quiz on the Yellows, we’re looking at 24 former players and simply asking you to answer which English club they are now playing their football for.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media to see how you compare with other supporters…

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Oxford United players play for now?

1 of 24 Rob Dickie QPR Millwall Fulham Brentford