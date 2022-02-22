Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Oldham Athletic

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Oldham Athletic players play for now?

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Oldham Athletic will be looking to pick up the results they need to avoid the threat of being drawn into too much of a relegation battle come the end of the season as the Latics continue to battle for points. 

Here we have devised a 24 question quiz which has been designed to test your knowledge of the players that have previously turned out for Oldham before moving elsewhere.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know your overall score by tweeting @FootbalLeagueW on Twitter!

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Oldham Athletic players play for now?

1 of 24

What club does Chris Taylor play for now?


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Oldham Athletic players play for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: