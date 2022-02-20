Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Nottingham Forest players play for now? That is the theme of this latest quiz on the Reds.

Over the following 24 questions, we’re looking at 24 former Nottingham Forest players and asking you to answer which club in England they are playing for now.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media with other supporters to see how you did in comparison with them…

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Nottingham Forest players play for now?

1 of 24 Ben Osborn Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Fulham Southampton