In recent times, Northampton Town have called upon the services of several players who have since gone on to feature at the highest level for other teams after leaving the club.

Ivan Toney helped the Cobblers narrowly avoid relegation by scoring some crucial goals in League Two in 2014 whilst Dominic Calvert-Lewin played for the club during their title-winning 2015/16 campaign.

Charlie Goode became the latest ex-Northampton player to make his bow in the Premier League earlier this season after sealing a permanent move away from Sixfields in 2020.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you which English clubs these ex-Cobblers players now play for.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Northampton Town players play for now?

1 of 24 Who does ex-Northampton man John-Joe O'Toole play for now? Burton Albion Mansfield Town Crewe Alexandra Bristol Rovers