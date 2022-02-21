Morecambe are fighting against relegation back to League Two.

The Shrimps are now 21st in the table, but are only one point away from safety.

However, the team are winless in their last five league games, with only two draws to show for it in that time.

Their last win came against Wycombe Wanderers on January 22.

But upcoming games against Rotherham, Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle could extend that run to eight games, given the calibre of opponent they face heading into March.

Until then, take your mind off the side’s poor form by testing your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Morecambe players play for now?

