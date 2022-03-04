MK Dons have been a solid EFL team for a while now and it wasn’t too long ago that they even sealed a promotion to the Championship too.

They’ve since fallen back down into League One but are once again gunning for a spot back in the second tier. With an impressive style of football and a talented squad, there is every chance they could get one.

It isn’t the first time that the Dons have had talent in their team, with the likes of Dele Alli controlling games from the middle of the field and Will Grigg firing in the goals to boot. There are plenty of those players still plying their trade in the EFL and Premier League too, with Alli now in the top flight.

If you think you know MK Dons then and which English club some of their former players currently ply their trade for, then get involved down below and see how much you truly know about the third tier side and their old players.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-MK Dons players play for now?

1 of 24 1) David Martin West Ham Wolves Burnley Newcastle