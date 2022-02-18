Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Millwall players play for now?

Millwall have fallen behind in the race for the play-off positions in the Championship.

Their form in January put them adrift of their rivals.

But wins against Cardiff City and Queen Park Rangers have brought them back to within six points of the top six.

Upcoming games against Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Sheffield United will give them the chance to gain even further ground going into March.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

