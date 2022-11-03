Mansfield Town have had some good players over the years but where have some of them ended up since leaving the Stags?

In this following quiz on the club, we’re looking at 24 former players that have moved onto other sides here on these shores and we’re asking you to correctly name who they’re playing for now.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores on social media to see how you compare with other fans!

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Mansfield Town players play for now?

1 of 24 Mal Benning? Northampton Port Vale Rochdale Tranmere