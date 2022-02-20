A host of former Charlton Athletic players have gone on to play at the highest level following their respective stints at The Valley.

The likes of Joe Gomez, Nick Pope and Ademola Lookman all featured for the Addicks in the Football League before eventually earning a chance to showcase their talent in the top-flight.

Current Charlton forward Mason Burstow will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of this aforementioned trio when he links up with his parent-club Chelsea later this year.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the English clubs that these 24 ex-Charlton players play for now.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Charlton Athletic players play for now?

1 of 24 Who does former Charlton man Joe Gomez play for now? Liverpool Everton Manchester City Arsenal