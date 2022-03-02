Bristol Rovers have flitted around the bottom two tiers for the last couple of seasons and they’ll be hoping that after a demotion back down to League Two, they can bounce right back up again soon.

The club have struggled recently but have the chance now to regroup, build a good squad and seal themselves a promotion back into the third tier. Once they do that, they might even start to build for a Championship push.

They’ve had plenty of names come through their doors over the last few years, plenty of who have become EFL mainstays and household names both before and since leaving Rovers. There will likely be many more soon too.

If you think you know Bristol Rovers then and which English club these 24 ex-players currently play for, then get involved down below and see how much you truly know about the side and the former faces that they’ve had.

Get involved down below!

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Bristol Rovers players play for now?

1 of 24 1) Chris Lines Stevenage Salford Boreham Wood Bromley