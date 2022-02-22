Bradford City’s time in the EFL has seen a big pool of players pass through the doors at Valley Parade.

The Bantams have been chasing promotion or building a squad to avoid relegation over many years, which naturally means that there’s been a high turnover of players.

In this latest quiz at Football League World, we’ve listed 24 former Bradford players that are still active in the game now.

We are tasking you with identifying where each of them are still playing.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-Bradford City players play for now?

1 of 24 Nahki Wells Cardiff City Coventry City Bristol City Swansea City