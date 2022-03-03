Quiz: Can you name which club Wolves signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

Wolves are pushing for Europe in the Premier League this season, but it hasn’t always been that way for the Black Country outfit.

Fans of the club have been on a rollercoaster ride watching the club in the past decade in particular, with the embarrassment of relegation to League One the undoubted low point.

So, with Wolves having spent a lot of time in the Football League recently, they made plenty of signings as an EFL club. But, how is your knowledge on some transfer dealings that they did in that period?

Check out our quiz and simply state where these 20 players were signed from!

