Wigan Athletic are enjoying an exciting season pushing for promotion from League One under Leam Richardson.

The Latics will be confident of being in the mix for automatic promotion at the end of the campaign having put together a strong first half of the season. There has been a lot squad churn in recent windows with players heading to a variety of destinations.

Here, we have put together a 26 question to see if you know where these 26 players were sold to, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Wigan Athletic sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Ali Al-Habsi Bolton Wanderers Preston North End Brighton and Hove Albion Reading