Quiz: Can you name which club Wigan Athletic sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

The last ten years have certainly been something of a rollercoaster for Wigan Athletic.

With three promotions and four relegations in that time, not to mention a spell in administration, there has always been something for fans of the club to talk about.

Here though, we’re looking at how much you know about the transfer business the Latics have done in since 20212.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you the names of 23 players, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they were sold to by Wigan in the past decade.

1 of 23 Kyle Joseph? Swansea Cardiff Sheffield United Bristol City