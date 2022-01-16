Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Can you name which club Wigan Athletic signed these 28 defenders from?

Published

51 seconds ago

on

Over the years, there have been plenty of defenders to have represented Wigan Athletic.

Some of those will, of course, have had a bigger impact than others during their time with the Latics.

But do you remember which teams the club did business with, to bring some of those individuals to the DW Stadium?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 28 past and present Wigan defenders, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club the Latics signed them from.

1 of 28

Jason Kerr?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Wigan Athletic signed these 28 defenders from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: