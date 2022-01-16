Quiz: Can you name which club Wigan Athletic signed these 28 defenders from?

Over the years, there have been plenty of defenders to have represented Wigan Athletic.

Some of those will, of course, have had a bigger impact than others during their time with the Latics.

But do you remember which teams the club did business with, to bring some of those individuals to the DW Stadium?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 28 past and present Wigan defenders, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club the Latics signed them from.

1 of 28 Jason Kerr? Dundee United Aberdeen St Johnstone Hibernian