Wigan Athletic are currently chasing promotion back to the Championship, following a two year absence from the second division.

Leam Richardson’s side are second in the League One table, six points behind league leaders Rotherham.

But Wigan have two games in hand on their promotion rivals.

Their next fixture is away to Rotherham, which offers the Latics a chance to close the gap to within three points.

That two sides will come face to face on February 18.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which club Wigan Athletic signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Antonio Valencia? Valencia Manchester United Villareal Sevilla