Quiz: Can you name which club Wigan Athletic signed these 25 English players from?

Wigan Athletic have had a quiet window for a newly promoted side.

There is still weeks to go before the transfer market closes but supporters may have expected to see the club do more business after securing their promotion to the Championship.

Continuity is not necessarily a bad thing but you would still expect a few new signings to arrive before the start of September.

Our quiz today is about past Latics deals, what we’re asking is: Can you name which club Wigan Athletic signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 1. Michael Jacobs Aston Villa West Brom Wolves Derby County