Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom sold these 26 players to?

West Bromwich Albion’s main focus in the January transfer window will be on incomings, with a striker desperately needed at The Hawthorns after their struggles to be clinical enough in front of goal this season.

Although Karlan Grant has improved majorly this term and established himself as Albion’s main goalscorer, another forward will be needed to keep them in the race for automatic promotion.

Managing to escape the lottery of the play-offs during the 2019/20 campaign, they will be desperate to do so once again and with the likes of Fulham and AFC Bournemouth slipping up recently, this will give them hope that they can stay in the running for a top-two spot.

But sales may also be needed to fund new transfers after seeing the second-tier side’s board adopt a conservative spending strategy in the summer, with Kenneth Zohore one fringe player Valerien Ismael may look to cash in on.

As we stick to the theme of player sales, we’re asking you if you can name which club West Brom sold the following 26 players to.

How many can you get out of 26? Give it a go and see how you do!

1 of 26 Jonathan Bond? Colorado Rapids LA Galaxy Minnesota United Seattle Sounders