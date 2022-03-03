As the season starts to draw to a close, it looks very likely that Watford could find themselves back in the Championship next season.

Despite Watford spending the majority of the past few seasons in the top flight, they spent eight consecutive seasons in the Championship after they were relegated in the 2006-07 season.

During those years, they signed many players some of which eventually helped them make it back into the Premier League and even stayed with them once they were in the top flight.

Here we take a look at the players who joined Watford towards the end of their long stint in the Championship and put your knowledge to the test to see if you can remember where Watford first signed these players from.

Quiz: Can you name which club Watford signed these 20 players from when they were in the Football League?

1 of 20 Sebastien Bassong Norwich Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United FC Metz