West Bromwich Albion have already made some alterations to their squad this summer as they prepare for another year in the Championship.

The Baggies are set to officially part ways with Andy Carroll, Sam Johnstone and Romaine Sawyers at the end of June when their current contracts expire.

Meanwhile, John Swift will feature for West Brom in the coming seasons after signing a three-year deal at The Hawthorns.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the teams that these 27 ex-West Brom players play for now.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-West Brom players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former West Brom man Matheus Pereira play for now? Sevilla Real Betis Al Ahly Al Hilal