Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Watford players are playing for now?

Published

9 seconds ago

on

Watford are preparing for life back in the Sky Bet Championship this summer after coming straight back down from the Premier League.

The Hornets will go into the 22/23 campaign as one of the early favourites for promotion, but nothing is a given in the second tier and they will be well aware of that.

Whilst we wait to see how they get on, have a go at this quiz on former players and where they are now and see if you can get 27 out of 27!

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Watford players are playing for now?

1 of 27

Which club does Gabriele Angella play for now?


Related Topics:

Editor and writer usually found at a game in London.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Watford players are playing for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: