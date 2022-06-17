Quizzes
Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Watford players are playing for now?
Watford are preparing for life back in the Sky Bet Championship this summer after coming straight back down from the Premier League.
The Hornets will go into the 22/23 campaign as one of the early favourites for promotion, but nothing is a given in the second tier and they will be well aware of that.
Whilst we wait to see how they get on, have a go at this quiz on former players and where they are now and see if you can get 27 out of 27!