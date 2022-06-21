Stockport County earned promotion back to the English Football League last season.

The club is now preparing for life in League Two, having secured the National League title with 94 points.

Stockport spent three seasons in this division before now securing their place back in the EFL.

It has been 11 years since the club were last in the fourth division, and they will be keen to kick on as the new season edges closer.

For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest transfer history quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Stockport County players are playing for now? 1 of 27 Dean Henderson? Nottingham Forest Sheffield United Chelsea Manchester United