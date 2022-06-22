Shrewsbury Town didn’t have a season as successful as they would’ve hoped for last year and finished the campaign sat 18th in the league, clear of relegation by ten points.

Next season Steve Cotterill will be eager to take his side further up the league to compete rather than fight against relegation.

As we await the new campaign and see what is done over the summer transfer window, we’re looking back in time with this quiz to see if you know who these ex-Shrewsbury players are playing for now.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Shrewsbury Town players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Oliver Norburn Tranmere Rovers Peterborough United Reading Bristol City