Sheffield Wednesday pursuing a Premier League return in the last decade means that there’s been a high turnover of players at Hillsborough.

Subsequently, dropping down into League One has also heightened the use of the revolving door at S6.

In this latest quiz, we take a look at 27 former Sheffield Wednesday players, tasking you with identifying where they are currently plying their trade (as of 2021/22).

Can you score 100% or have you lost track of where these former Owls are?

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Tom Lees Sheffield United Huddersfield Town