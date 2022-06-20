Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing for now?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday pursuing a Premier League return in the last decade means that there’s been a high turnover of players at Hillsborough. 

Subsequently, dropping down into League One has also heightened the use of the revolving door at S6.

In this latest quiz, we take a look at 27 former Sheffield Wednesday players, tasking you with identifying where they are currently plying their trade (as of 2021/22).

Can you score 100% or have you lost track of where these former Owls are?

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing for now?

1 of 27

Tom Lees


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players are playing for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: