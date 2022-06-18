Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Reading FC players are playing for now?

Reading’s season was far from successful this year as they finished just four points above the relegation zone and were lucky to stay in the Championship.

However, Paul Ince will be keen to look towards the new season now, and he will be hoping to improve his side over the summer transfer window to ensure they are in a better position to compete further up the table next season.

As we wait for the new season to get underway, here we’ve put together about Reading’s history to see if you can name which club these 27 ex-Reading players now play for.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Reading FC players are playing for now?

1 of 27

Michael Olise


