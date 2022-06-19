Queens Park Rangers are like many other clubs in the Championship in that they’ve had a fierce turnover of players over the last decade or so.

The nature of modern football just allows that to happen.

In this latest quiz, we’ve pieced together a list of former QPR players (27 of them), tasking you with identifying where they were playing their football during the 2021/22 campaign.

Can you score 100% or do you come unstuck somewhere down the line?

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-QPR players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Adel Taarabt Porto Benfica