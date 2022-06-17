Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have represented Peterborough United.

Many of those will since have moved on to pastures new, with some of those enjoying more successful careers than others.

But just how closely have you been paying attention to some of those individuals, since their departures from London Road?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 27 former Peterborough players, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they now play for.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Peterborough United players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Flynn Clarke? Norwich Brentford Watford Leeds